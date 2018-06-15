Summer Street Crunch Returns July 21

June 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch's annual Summer Street Crunch series will return outside the War Memorial Arena beginning on July 21 and continue each Saturday through Aug. 11.

Summer Street Crunch is a series of street hockey games open to all kids between the ages of 5-14. Games are held on four Saturdays in July and August. Two teams compete against each other in hour-long games. Helmets, sticks and sneakers (no skates) are required. All games will be held at 9 a.m. outside the War Memorial Arena on Montgomery Street.

The Crunch are currently accepting registrations for Summer Street Crunch. Registration for each game is $10 per player. Any individual that registers for all four games will receive a special $30 rate. To register, contact the Crunch office at 315-473-4444. Players may also register online. All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Below are additional details for Summer Street Crunch.

Registration includes the following:

A roster spot for one game

An official Summer Street Crunch t-shirt (with a minimum of two sessions)

One free youth ticket to the second home game of the Crunch's upcoming 2018-19 season

An invitation to a pre-game pizza party

On-ice certificate presentation

The complete 2018 Summer Street Crunch schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 21 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 28 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 4 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 11 at 9 a.m.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

