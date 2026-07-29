Summer Spotlight Series: Kayla Lund

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







2026 brought unforgettable plays and record-breaking moments-and 2027 has even more in store. This offseason, we're building the excitement and energy around the 2027 Major League Volleyball season by celebrating our returning players and newest additions to Indy. This week's Summer Spotlight features Kayla Lund, who's entering her second season with Indy Ignite.

The Spark

Outside Hitter | Pasadena, California | Pitt

Playing in Indy and the arena was one of my favorites (when I was with the San Diego Mojo)! The Fishers Event Center is great for a volleyball fanbase and the excitement in the city around women's sports is so exciting! The fans are electric and the support is felt by all athletes in the arena.

The Highlight Reel

Ranks in the Top 5 in Career Kills (1,676) and Career Service Aces (155) and Top 10 in Career Digs (1,294) at Pitt

Played Professionally in Switzerland and Puerto Rico

Recorded 128 Kills, 181 Digs, and 6 Service Aces in 2026

Signed with Indy Ignite in August 2025

Fast Facts

Fun Fact People Don't Know About Me: I play the ukulele

My Love for Volleyball Started When: My mom played at the University of Notre Dame, but it was the last sport I started playing. We thought we were going to a volleyball camp and it ended up being a tryout. I made a team as a 10-year-old setter on a 13s team, and I fell in love with the speed of the game and the team dynamic!

Favorite Musical Artists: Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Fleetwood Mac

My Advice for Young Girls Starting Their Volleyball Journey: Buy into the sport and what you are being coached! Try hard skills, make the mistakes, have fun! Make amazing memories with friends and enjoy all the moments.

My Favorite Workout: Lifting or hot sculpt classes, and some pilates on off days

BACK AT PITT

Kayla is spending her offseason training at Pitt and coaching part-time with the Pitt volleyball staff. She and former teammate Layne Van Buskirk welcomed Set 6, MLV's official podcast, to Pittsburgh to discuss their offseason, reflect on the past season, and look ahead to next season.







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 29, 2026

Summer Spotlight Series: Kayla Lund - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.