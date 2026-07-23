Summer Spotlight Series: Blake Mohler

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







2026 brought unforgettable plays and record-breaking moments-and 2027 has even more in store. This offseason, we're building the excitement and energy around the 2027 Major League Volleyball season by celebrating our returning players and newest additions to Indy. This week's Summer Spotlight features Blake Mohler, who's entering her third season with Indy Ignite.

The Vet

Middle Blocker | Ocean Springs, Mississippi | Purdue

Indiana is such a special place to me, especially when it comes to my volleyball career. It started for me in this state in 2015 (when I was playing at Purdue). I am so blessed to get another opportunity to come "home" and play in front of so many familiar faces at Ignite games. We are so lucky to have the support of such a loving and loyal fan base. This is a special place, women's sports are continuing to grow and it's because of markets like Indianapolis.

The Highlight Reel

Ranks in the Top 10 in Career Block Assists at Purdue (365)

Played Profesionally in Germany, Switzerland, and France

Totaled 46 Blocks, 145 Kills, and a 42% Kill Percentage in Two Seasons with Indy

2026 MLV All-Star

Signed with Indy Ignite in June 2024

Fast Facts

Fun Fact People Don't Know About Me: I learned how to drive a boat before a car

Most Memorable Volleyball Moment: Beating Nebraska on the home court senior year

Game Day Ritual or Superstition: Yes, but that list is way too long and people will think I'm crazy

Favorite Movie: Legally Blonde

How I Relax and Unwind After a Match: FaceTime with Family

You Can Sit Down and Eat Any Meal You Want: Big Fat Juicy Steak (just ask my teammates )

My Love for Volleyball Started When: My best friend convinced me to try out for the high school team

THE COMEBACK

After suffering a season-ending knee injury in March, Blake is on the road to make a full recovery ahead of the 2027 season. Take a look at a day in her life as she continues her rehab in Nashville. We can't wait to watch her compete back out on the court!







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 23, 2026

Summer Spotlight Series: Blake Mohler - Indy Ignite

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