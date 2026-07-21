Summer of Soccer Podcast: New York

Published on July 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







#NWSLOnTour is in NEW YORK! NWSL Summer of Soccer Content Creator Megan O'Keefe takes you through a record breaking night at the largest Women's Sports Event in New York City.

Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/HwjmAGWeJxk?is=dN8I5l6cjHhFvThH







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2026

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