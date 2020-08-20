Summer Movie Series Continues at Blue Wahoos Stadium with Moneyball

Pensacola, FL - The Summer Movie Series at Blue Wahoos Stadium continues on Saturday, August 22nd at 7:00 PM with a special showing of Moneyball. Tickets are just $5 per person and include both the movie and a fireworks show thanks to Harvesters Federal Credit Union! Children (12 and under), military members, and seniors (65+) receive a ticket discount. The gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 6:00 PM.

Guests will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the ballpark, but can be removed when eating or drinking and when sitting to enjoy the movie with proper social distancing maintained. The stadium's stands will also be open for seating.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. The Bait & Tackle Team Store will also be open offering Blue Wahoos apparel and glow-in-the-dark merchandise. No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on.

A limited number of tickets will be sold and are available now at the box office at Blue Wahoos Stadium and on BlueWahoos.com.

