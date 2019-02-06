Summer Concert Series at Copeland Park and Events Center

LA CROSSE, WIS. -The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club and Copeland Park and Events Center are thrilled to announce the Copeland Summer Concert Series will feature two acts for the 2019 season.

Act I will kick off the summer on Sunday, May 26, featuring the Eli Young Band as the headlining artist. The concert will certainly add to the excitement surrounding Copeland Park, as it will be just two days prior to Opening Day of the Northwoods League season and three nights before the Loggers' home opener against the Waterloo Bucks on May 29. The Eli Young Band will kick off the 2019 Copeland Summer Concert Series with popular hits that reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Songs Chart like "Crazy Girl" and "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" resonating throughout La Crosse.

Act II of the Copeland Summer Concert Series will take place on Friday, August 2 before the final homestretch of the Loggers' regular season. Copeland Park and Events Center is excited to announce that Act II will be headlined by country music star Billy Currington. The songwriter has produced 11 number one hits on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Songs Chart since 2003, including classics "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right" and "People Are Crazy", as well as recent sensations "Don't It" and "Do I Make You Wanna". The team is also in the process of complementing each act of the series with supporting artists to enhance the experience even further, assuring the Copeland Summer Concert Series will be a pair of memorable events.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 8 at 8:00 AM and will be the same price for each show. There will be two different general admission sections available for each concert, with limited VIP Deck Passes available as well. Purchase a seat in the Stadium Grandstand GA behind the home plate area of Copeland Park for $34 or a standing room ticket in our Field Level GA section for $40. Additionally, limited access to the VIP Party Deck will be available for $80 per ticket which includes all-you-can-eat ballpark food and three adult beverages per person. VIP Party Deck ticket holders will have the choice of enjoying the show from Howie's Hometown Hangout located down the right field line, or from the Field Level GA section on the Copeland Park infield.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the 2019 Copeland Summer Concert Series call the box office at (608) 795-9553 or purchase online at www.lacrosseloggers.com.

