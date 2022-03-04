Sullivan Signs with Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today the signing of (D) Frank Sullivan. Sullivan spent 33 games earlier this season with Birmingham tallying four points for the Bulls. The Fairfield, CT native is set to make his Havoc debut tonight against Knoxville.

The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th for I <3 HSV night and Trash Pandas Night.

