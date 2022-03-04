Sullivan Signs with Havoc
March 4, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today the signing of (D) Frank Sullivan. Sullivan spent 33 games earlier this season with Birmingham tallying four points for the Bulls. The Fairfield, CT native is set to make his Havoc debut tonight against Knoxville.
The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th for I <3 HSV night and Trash Pandas Night.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022
- Sullivan Signs with Havoc - Huntsville Havoc
- Birmingham Bulls Game Day - Birmingham Bulls
- Grissom Helps Rout Roanoke in Rookie Debut - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Sullivan Signs with Havoc
- Powell Earns Call Up
- Vorva Earns Player of the Week Honors
- Barber Becomes Hero for Wiener Dogs
- Havoc Shutout Mayhem