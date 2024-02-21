Suites and Tables Available for Fans

February 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Tables and suites are available to purchase for the rest of the season. If you are interested in purchasing a table or a suite be sure to contact Connor Jakacki at connor@rockershockey.com OR you can call him at (313) 944-0625.

These spots have the best seating in the rink to get you the best perspective of the entire game. Suites and tables also come with a wait staff during the game. So why not be treated like a king or queen while watch the greatest sport live.

Again be sure to contact Connor Jakacki for any information regarding tables and suites.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.