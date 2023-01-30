NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Suite Seats 90% Sold Out

January 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release


Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalsee Credit Union Suite Seats are already 90% SOLD OUT for the 2023 season. One of the most popular seating areas at Homer Stryker Field is selling at a record pace. There is still time to reserve your seats before they are completely gone. The only way to secure a spot in the Suite Seats right now is with the Growlers brand new Zoo Crew membership. Each Suite Seat includes:

All-inclusive food/drink: Each guest has access to a full ballpark buffet featuring ballpark basics, unlimited soda/water and rotating specialty menu items for 7 innings.

Premium seats: Each seat is located under a covered awning featuring a bucket style seat with armrests and a custom food/drink rail in front of each seat.

Private Outlet: Each guest has access to an exclusive outlet located under the 3rd base grandstand for food and drinks (soda, water and 5 adult beverages for 21+).

5 TAB or A HAT: Each guest receives 5 tabs good for adult beverages (21+) or a Kalamazoo Growlers hat.

Hurry to reserve your spot before every seat is filled and you miss out!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...

Northwoods League Stories from January 30, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central