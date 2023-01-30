Suite Seats 90% Sold Out

January 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalsee Credit Union Suite Seats are already 90% SOLD OUT for the 2023 season. One of the most popular seating areas at Homer Stryker Field is selling at a record pace. There is still time to reserve your seats before they are completely gone. The only way to secure a spot in the Suite Seats right now is with the Growlers brand new Zoo Crew membership. Each Suite Seat includes:

All-inclusive food/drink: Each guest has access to a full ballpark buffet featuring ballpark basics, unlimited soda/water and rotating specialty menu items for 7 innings.

Premium seats: Each seat is located under a covered awning featuring a bucket style seat with armrests and a custom food/drink rail in front of each seat.

Private Outlet: Each guest has access to an exclusive outlet located under the 3rd base grandstand for food and drinks (soda, water and 5 adult beverages for 21+).

5 TAB or A HAT: Each guest receives 5 tabs good for adult beverages (21+) or a Kalamazoo Growlers hat.

Hurry to reserve your spot before every seat is filled and you miss out!

