Sugar Land Holiday Lights to Feature Black Friday Deal During Week 2

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters are set to host the second week of Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field, featuring a Black Friday deal, a movie night on the Skeeters Texas-Sized Video Board and a holiday gift donation event.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights, sweetened by Imperial Sugar, will be open from Tuesday-Sunday during Week 2, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and closing at 9 p.m. for Tuesday-Thursday, and Sunday. For Friday and Saturday, gates will open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Here's what's scheduled for Week 2:

Tuesday, Nov. 26, Silver Bells Night (Sponsored by Family Shield)

Seniors (55-and-older) will be able to purchase discounted $10 tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, Santa's Cinema (Sponsored by La Subasta)

Come and enjoy "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on our Texas-Sized Video Board. Patrons can bring lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the movie from the Constellation Field outfield. The movie will start at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29, Black Friday Deal

For $44, the Skeeters are offering four tickets to Sugar Land Holiday Lights, four field-box tickets to a 2020 Skeeters game, a voucher for a 20 percent discount at the Skeeters Team Store, a buy-one-get-one s'mores and hot chocolate voucher and a voucher for a $2.00 domestic beer or wine at Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Head to sugarlandholidaylights.com or visit the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field to take advantage of this Black Friday deal.

Sunday, Dec. 1, Faith and Family and Fill the Sleigh Night

Patrons bringing a gift donation for our Fill the Sleigh Night will receive a discounted $10 ticket to Sugar Land Holiday Lights. The gift donations will directly benefit Toys for Tots in conjunction with Combined Arms.

