Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Officially on Sale

SUGAR LAND - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that tickets for 2019 Sugar Land Holiday Lights, Sweetened by Imperial Sugar, have gone on sale.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-HITS.

Adult tickets for Sunday-Thursday openings cost $15, with children and senior tickets at $12. For Friday and Saturday openings, adults tickets cost $16, with children and senior tickets at $14. Military members with valid identification will receive $2 off their ticket. Seniors will be able to purchase $10 tickets for Tuesday openings as part of the Silver Bells Nights.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights, featuring over three million lights, themed areas, daily appearances from Santa Claus, a carnival, vendors for holiday shopping and more, will open on Friday, Nov. 22, and will run through Jan. 4.

There will be a fireworks display on New Year's Eve and tickets for that night will be $18 for adults and $14 for children and seniors.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will once again feature numerous theme nights, including Lights and Leashes, Sensory Night, Pints and Lights and Santa's Cinema Nights. Visit sugarlandholidaylights.com for more information on ticketing, theme nights and how to become a vendor or sponsor for the event.

