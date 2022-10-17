Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Go on Sale

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed tickets on sale for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, beginning on Nov. 18 at Constellation Field.

The holiday festival, which will run through Jan. 1, features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10 themed light areas, visits with Santa Claus, a carnival, holiday shopping and an assortment of theme nights.

Tickets and a full promotional Sugar Land Holiday Lights promotional schedule can be found today by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com.

The following are key dates for this year's Sugar Land Holiday Lights:

Nov. 18 - Opening Night and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 20 - Orion Santa-Themed Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by H-E-B)

Nov. 27 - Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed) - Patrons are permitted to bring their dogs and there will be on-site dog adoptions

Dec. 4 - 'Holiday Sweater' T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Regions Bank)

Dec. 11 - Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed)

Dec. 13 - Date Night - Patrons can purchase an $85 ticket that includes a Christmas-themed murder mystery show, entry to Sugar Land Holiday Lights and a meal

Dec. 29 - Lights and Leashes (presented by Hollywood Feed)

Dec. 31 - New Year's Eve Fireworks Show (presented by Planet Fitness)

The following promotional nights will take place on a weekly basis throughout Sugar Land Holiday Lights:

Santa's Nice List - Mondays (Nov. 21, Dec. 5, 12) - Children 12-and-under will receive a discounted ticket to Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Silver Bells/Military Discount - Tuesdays (Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6) - Seniors and members of the military will receive a discounted ticket to Sugar Land Holiday Lights by presenting a proper ID.

Center Field Cinema - Wednesdays (Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 28) - Patrons can enjoy a holiday-themed movie on Constellation Field's Texas-sized videoboard and watch from the outfield.

