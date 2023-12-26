Sugar Land Holiday Lights Presented by Houston Methodist Enters Final Week

December 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - It's the final week of the 10th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist as the event finishes its run from December 26 through January 1.

Tuesday, December 26 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Keep the holiday spirit going with the 3.5 million lights of Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Wednesday, December 27 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist

It's the last Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist! Fans can take in the wonder of Sugar Land Holiday Lights while enjoying 'Frozen' on the Texas-sized video board at Constellation Field.

Thursday, December 28 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Stay warm with hot chocolate and s'mores that attendees can roast over the fire pits at the Bud Light Ice House in center field.

Friday, December 29 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Cowboy Christmas

Enjoy a special country Christmas music playlist and western décor for Cowboy Christmas. John Armour will also perform live in the Karbach Cantina, located in left field, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Saturday, December 30 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Come out for the last Saturday of Sugar Land Holiday Lights spectacular 45-day run at Constellation Field.

Sunday, December 31 from 6 pm to 12 am - New Year's Eve featuring NYE Ball and Fireworks presented by Planet Fitness

Sugar Land Holiday Lights is open all the way past midnight to ring in 2024! Enjoy fireworks at midnight presented by Planet Fitness.

Additionally, the second annual New Year's Eve Ball presented by Planet Fitness will take place in the Regions Bank Club from 8 pm to 12 am. The New Year's Eve Ball includes a buffet dinner, an open bar for beer and wine, a DJ, photo opportunities and a premium view of fireworks at midnight. The New Year's Eve Ball is only available for attendees age 21+ and a ticket to the New Year's Eve Ball includes access to the entirety of Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Monday, January 1 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Closing Night and Goodwill Monday

Sugar Land Holiday Lights comes to a close on the first day of 2024. Come out to experience the incredible lights show and themed areas of Sugar Land Holiday Lights one final time.

For Goodwill Monday, guests can donate their gently used items at Constellation Field and receive a free to ticket to Monday night's Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Donations are requested to be an entire bag or box of items.

Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist start at just $12 and Military discounts are available for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates. The full list of promotions and tickets can be found online at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.