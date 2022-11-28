Sugar Land Holiday Lights 2nd Week Features Holiday T-Shirt Giveaway

November 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are set to host their second full week of Sugar Land Holiday Lights - presented by Houston Methodist - at Constellation Field, beginning Monday night.

Week 2 of Sugar Land Holiday Lights is scheduled to feature a holiday-themed t-shirt giveaway, along with weekly promotional nights like Center Field Cinema.

Below are some highlights of the promotional schedule for Week 2 of Sugar Land Holiday Lights, which will be open from Monday-Sunday this week. People can head to sugarlandholidaylights.com to purchase tickets and find further details regarding the event.

6-9 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28

Santa's Nice List - All children 12-and-under will receive a discounted ticket for select Mondays during Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

6-9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov 29

Silver Bells Night - Seniors (age 55-and-over) will receive a discounted ticket to select Tuesdays at Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Active and retired military (with proof of ID) receive a discounted ticket to all openings of Sugar Land Holiday Lights and will receive an additional discount to their ticket on Silver Bells Nights.

Hallmark Night - As patrons take in the over three million lights surrounding Constellation Field, they can also enjoy the Hallmark Movie, "The Christmas Ornament," on the Texas-Sized Videoboard.

6-9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30

Center Field Cinema (presented by Houston Methodist) - The Space Cowboys will be playing "Elf" on their Texas-Sized Videoboard as part of Center Field Cinema select Wednesdays during Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Fans can bring in lawn chairs and blankets while watching the movie from the Constellation Field outfield.

6-9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4

Holiday T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Regions Bank) - 500 attendees will receive a Sugar Land Holiday Lights 'Ugly Holiday Sweater'-themed t-shirt upon entry Sunday. People attending Sugar Land Holiday Lights on Sunday are also encouraged to don their own holiday-themed sweaters as part of Ugly Sweater Night.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 28, 2022

Sugar Land Holiday Lights 2nd Week Features Holiday T-Shirt Giveaway - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.