Sugar Land Edges El Paso, 4-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4-3. Sugar Land won two of the three games in the season-opening series.

El Paso infielder Tim Lopes went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double and reached base seven times in the three-game series. Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten hit a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning to get El Paso within one run. El Paso outfielder Preston Tucker reached base three times Sunday with a home run, triple and hit by pitch.

The Space Cowboys scored first in all three games of the series. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday and begin their first road series of the season in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 4, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (04/02/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (2-1), El Paso (1-2)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:45 pm Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. El Paso TBA vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

