Sugar Land Clinches First Ever Triple-A Championship

September 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - Four days after winning their first Pacific Coast League Championship, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys clinched their first Triple-A Championship, defeating the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) of the International League, 13-6, on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys earned a spot in the Triple-A Championship Game by virtue of winning the Pacific Coast League, defeating the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 2-0 earlier in the week at Constellation Field. Sugar Land completes their season in which they won 96 total games including the postseason and a Minor League best 93 regular season games, winning both the First and Second Half Pacific Coast League titles.

Sugar Land's Triple-A Championship comes in the first postseason appearance for the Space Cowboys. It was the second time they won a League division title, after the team clinched the Triple-A West, Eastern Division crown in 2021 but did not appear in any playoff games as the Pacific Coast League did not host a postseason.

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has now won 10 of the 18 winner-take-all games against the International League. There were no playoffs held in 2021, and the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Overall, this adds to the third championship for the Sugar Land franchise after the team won two Atlantic League Titles in the independent ranks as the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2016 and 2018.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.