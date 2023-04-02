Sugar Land Claims 4-3 Win in Rubber Match with Chihuahuas

El Paso, Texas - A passed ball in the sixth turned into the winning run for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-1) in a 4-3 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The victory gives Sugar Land a series win in their three-game opener in El Paso.

As they did on Saturday night, the Space Cowboys struck first in the ballgame. Marty Costes doubled to right with one out in the second off RHP Julio Teherán (L, 0-1) and Luke Berryhill followed with a two-run homer to left, his first at Triple-A, to move Sugar Land ahead 2-0.

On the hill for the Space Cowboys, RHP Bryan Garcia (W, 1-0) made his debut in the Astros' organization and pitched four scoreless innings to begin his day. The former Tigers' farmhand worked around three base runners in the second without allowing a runner to reach third base and retired seven out of eight batters from the second through the fifth.

Sugar Land added on another run in the top of the fifth inning thanks to some timely hitting from the top of the order. Grae Kessinger singled to begin the frame and moved to second on a single to left by Rylan Bannon. Korey Lee then shot a single to center field and Kessinger raced in to score, pushing the Space Cowboys ahead 3-0.

Garcia made his only mistake in the bottom of the fifth when he surrendered a solo home run to Preston Tucker, his first of the year, to make it 3-1 Sugar Land. After a walk, Garcia struck out Matthew Batten and got a fly out from Taylor Kohlwey to finish his outing, a masterful five innings in which he gave up just one run on three hits and struck out four.

In the top of the sixth, Costes laced a double down the right field line and was replaced by Ross Adolph as a pinch runner. Berryhill notched his second hit of the night with a single to left before a passed ball from Brett Sullivan opened an avenue for Adolph to score and give the Space Cowboys a 4-1 lead.

RHP Shawn Dubin (H,1) entered in the sixth and tossed a scoreless frame before allowing two runs in the seventh on a triple and a two-run homer by Batten. Dubin returned for the eighth and recorded the first two outs, but a walk and a double put the tying run at third and the winning run at second. The right-hander responded by striking out Tucker to strand both runners and preserve the Space Cowboys one-run lead.

RHP Enoli Paredes (S,1) was summoned for the ninth inning and needed just 13 pitches to secure his first save of the year, walking one before inducing a ground ball double play for the final two outs.

