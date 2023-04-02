Sugar Land Beats El Paso on Saturday

April 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored four runs in a nine-batter top of the fifth inning Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3. The teams have split the first two games of the 2023 Pacific Coast League season.

El Paso starter Anderson Espinoza allowed four earned runs in four innings on four hits in his Chihuahuas debut. One night after El Paso's final four relievers pitched scoreless outings, Saturday's final three relievers (Sean Poppen, Tom Cosgrove, Eric Hanhold) all didn't allow any runs.

Chihuahuas third baseman Tim Lopes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer in as many games. It's the first time since Trayce Thompson in 2022 that an El Paso player has homered in the first two games of a season.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 7, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (04/01/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (1-1), El Paso (1-1)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Bryan Garcia (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Julio Teherán (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.