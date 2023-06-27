Sugar Land Back at Constellation Field for Six-Game Set Against OKC

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys begin the second half of the Pacific Coast League season with a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers from Wednesday, June 28 through Monday, July 3 at Constellation Field.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: C Korey Lee (#5), OF Pedro León (#6), OF Justin Dirden (#7), RHP Spencer Arrighetti (#9), RHP Misael Tamarez (#11), INF Joe Perez (#14) & OF Quincy Hamilton (#22)

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (#5), OF Andy Pages (#6) & RHP Landon Knack (#18)

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

The homestand kicks off on Wednesday night with Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs all night at Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Following his promotion to Triple-A, Astros' #9 prospect RHP Spencer Arrighetti is scheduled to make his Space Cowboys debut on Wednesday night opposite Dodgers' LHP Mike Montgomery.

Thursday, June 29 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

