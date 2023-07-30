Successful Night in San Bernardino as Grizzlies Conquer 66ers, 7-1, for Series Victory

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (58-37, 22-7) beat the Inland Empire 66ers (50-42, 17-12) 7-1 Saturday night from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 22-7 in the second half, 25-8 in their last 33 games and 35-11 in their last 46 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 17-6 in July and earned a series victory over the 66ers, their second time doing so this season. Fresno is 8-3 overall against Inland Empire in 2023. The Grizzlies won their 14th road game in the second half, tying their away win total from the first half. Fresno still has 19 regular season contests scheduled on the road.

The Grizzlies offense scored seven runs on eight hits, five walks and one hit-by-pitch. Fresno plated four runs in the third, one run in the fourth and two runs in the sixth. The first five batters in the Fresno lineup tallied at least one hit and every RBI while the last two starters in the Grizzlies order scored five of the seven runs. Dyan Jorge and Skyler Messinger collected a pair of hits with one RBI apiece. Messinger had the only extra-base hit, a double. Andy Perez recorded two RBI on a single in the third. Eight-hole hitter Luis Mendez and nine-spot Daniel Amaral relished outstanding evenings. The duo combined to reach base five times thanks to four walks and a single. They swiped four bases and raced home five times in the triumph.

Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (4-1) secured the decision after six innings of one-run ball. Pacheco allowed seven hits and one walk while fanning six. He also induced two big double plays. Davis Palermo went six-up and six-down in his two frames of work. Four of the registered outs were groundballs to Parker Kelly at first. Braxton Hyde mustered two enormous outs with the bases-loaded in the bottom of the ninth. Inland Empire righty Walbert Urena (2-4) agonized the defeat after four rough frames. Lefty Nick Horvath saved the 66ers bullpen with five sensational innings of relief.

The 66ers offense scattered eight hits, with only one landing for extra-bases. Kevin Watson Jr. supplied the lone RBI with a single in the sixth, adding Alberto Rios. Jadiel Sanchez, Watson Jr. and Rios provided two hits apiece in the loss. Cole Fontenelle reached base three times and Cam Williams smacked a pinch-hit single in the ninth. The clubs wrap up the series Sunday night from San Bernardino.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Daniel Amaral (1-2, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

- LHP Albert Pacheco (6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- 2B Luis Mendez (0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- LF Alberto Rios (2-4, 2B, R, SB)

- DH Kevin Watson Jr. (2-4, RBI)

- RF Jadiel Sanchez (2-3, SB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday July 30 Inland Empire 66ers

(Road) Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-3, 4.91) vs. Inland Empire RHP Jake Madden (2-6, 5.46) 5:35 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies have either tied (1) or won (7) their last eight series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose.

Grizzlies hitting coach Trevor Burmeister was ejected in the seventh inning by field umpire Evan Anderson. That is the fourth Fresno ejection in 2023 and the second made by Anderson. Grizzlies pitching coach Mark Brewer was ejected by Anderson on May 26 vs. Stockton. Grizzlies' manager Steve Soliz and former Grizzlies infielder Jamari Baylor have also been ejected this year.

