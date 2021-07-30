Submit Your Favorite Teacher for a Neon Apple Award

July 30, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are partnering with T-Mobile to present the first ever Neon Apple Awards. Three Midlands teachers, one elementary, one middle and one high school teacher, will be selected to win the honor on Teacher Appreciation Night presented by T-Mobile at Segra Park August 12. The Fireflies are asking fans to nominate their favorite teachers in the Midlands for the award.

Winning teachers will be recognized during the game and will receive two complimentary tickets to the August 12 game at Segra Park plus a monetary donation from T-Mobile to go towards classroom supplies needed for the upcoming school year.

"Teachers are a critical piece of the very fabric of our community and we are proud to partner with T-Mobile on presenting the first ever Neon Apple Awards," said Fireflies Director of Marketing Ashlie DeCarlo. "This is a great opportunity to honor our classroom heroes at Segra Park and we are looking forward to."

Fans can submit nominations for their favorite teacher online here. Nominations for the award must be submitted by end of day Sunday, August 8. Winners will be contacted by a Fireflies staff member on Monday, August 9.

Any teacher who attends the game on August 12 will be able to show their school ID at Guest Services to receive a gift from the Fireflies for their contributions to their students and our community. For tickets to the Fireflies game August 12 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, please visit FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 30, 2021

Submit Your Favorite Teacher for a Neon Apple Award - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.