Stunning Stops!| USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 25 Nominees
Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 26, 2025
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant Named to Team of the Week - Week 25 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Gabi Torres Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 25 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rubín, Rodríguez Earn USLC Team of the Week Selections for Week 25 - Charleston Battery
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USLC Team of the Week 25 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Loudoun United FC Appoints Niko Eckart as General Manager - Loudoun United FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Jack Blake USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Dominates USL Championship Team of the Week Selections - Hartford Athletic
- Forward Mayele Malango Earns Call up Malawi National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Monterey Bay FC
- New Mexico United Acquires Carlos Moguel Jr. on Loan from Louisville City FC - New Mexico United
- LouCity Loans Midfielder Moguel to Western Conference Club - Louisville City FC
- Centreville Bank Stadium Opens for Holiday Parties - Rhode Island FC
- Spurs Sports & Entertainment Announced as Title Sponsor of Austin International Half Marathon - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Extends Midfielder Blaine Ferri Through 2026 Season - Lexington Sporting Club
