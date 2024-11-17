Stunning Marta Goal in NWSL Semifinal Game
November 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Marta continues to shine with a stunning goal to help put the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Championship with a 3-2 victory over Kansas City Current.
