Studer Family of Companies to Host Job Fair on April 6 and 7

Pensacola, FL - The Studer Family of Companies will be hosting a job fair April 6 and 7 to hire seasonal staff for the 2021 Blue Wahoos season as well as positions within the Studer Family of Companies. The event will take place from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium on both days.

To complete the application form, candidates are required to bring a resume that includes their contact information, education history, job experience, and professional references. Candidates will be interviewed on-site at the event and are encouraged to dress for a formal interview and be prepared to discuss their customer service skills and experience.

Positions available within the Studer Family of Companies include:

Blue Wahoos: Food and Beverage Lead, Cook, Catering, Warehouse, Cashier, Server, Prep Kitchen Staff, Runners, Cash Room Attendant, Camera Operator

Bubba's Sweet Spot: Guest Service Chocolatier

Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel: Hotel Housekeeping and Concierge

Bodacious Shops: Customer Service Associate, Event Server, Culinary Specialist

Guest safety remains top priority for the team. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be in effect. All staff members have their temperature taken daily before being admitted to the stadium. Staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure guests observe health and safety protocols while taking part in the job fair.

