Strykers Provide Details on Signing of Veteran Espinoza

February 10, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today provided details surrounding their recent acquisition of Leonardo Espinoza, revealing that the Chilean forward was signed through the remainder of the current campaign on February 4, having been briefly on trial with the club. The addition was announced by play-by-play voice Christian Filimon during CBS Sports Golazo Network's broadcast of the following day's home game against Chihuahua, in which Espinoza would turn heads with his strong hold-up play and score his maiden pro indoor goal by way of a spectacular back-heel.

The Strykers have made it known that the organization was caught off guard by the MASL's unusually quick granting of approval for the 32-year-old Espinoza, which resulted in the announcement of the signing being made on the air rather than through more traditional channels.

A former international with Chile's U-17 and U-20 sides, Leonardo Espinoza rose through the ranks at CD Santiago Morning before first breaking into the senior squad in 2008, at the tender age of 15. He became an icon with the storied Chilean outfit, which he represented at the youth level as well as in the first and second divisions between 2007 and 2017, leaving only for a four-month loan with CD Ovalle. After his time with Santiago Morning, Espinoza played for four more domestic professional clubs in CD Iquique, CD Temuco, Rangers de Talca and CD Santa Cruz. In 2017, he laced up for Iquique in the prestigious Copa Sudamerica.

In 2023, the experienced attacker opted for a radical change of scenery, as he left everything behind to realize his dream of living in the United States. Prior to joining Empire, he was keeping match-fit and preparing for his next step by competing at the highest levels of the amateur game, playing in cash-prize tournaments and donning the jerseys of such teams as MesoAmerica FC and the National Premier Soccer League's (NPSL) Panathinaikos Chicago.

"I want to thank the Strykers for this opportunity - especially goalkeeper Brandon Gomez and head coach Onua Obasi," said Espinoza via a written statement in Spanish. "After previously playing with me, Brandon is the one who encouraged me to join the MASL and got me invited into camp. Coach Obasi believed in me enough to help me reach an agreement with Empire. I am very excited to be part of this organization and would like to provide as much help as I can so we can reach our goal of making the playoffs. On an individual level, I would like to become the best at my position in the league."

Judging by his performance in the 5-6 defeat to reigning back-to-back champion Chihuahua, the bulky forward is off to a good start. Throughout the match, those with an affinity for the Strykers felt encouraged by his ability to take on a role left vacant due to nagging injury issues plaguing offseason arrival Alex Bradley.

"Seeing Leo Espinoza in his first match has made me even more confident that he is a major asset," said Onua Obasi. "I was impressed with the way he shielded the ball and allowed his teammates to join the play. On top of that, he instantly proved his knack for scoring, showing that everything he has done in training can translate to high-pressure situations against top-quality defenses. Leo fills a need by giving us a new element. In addition to our quick, technical attackers, we now have someone who can muscle off opponents and draw tons of attention inside the box. We look forward to seeing his impact down the stretch."

Espinoza and Empire return to action following the MASL All-Star break, as the Southern Californians take on the visiting Baltimore Blast on Sunday, February 16. Tickets are available.

