Strong Starting Pitching Wheel Mustangs to Doubleheader Sweep

Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs sweep the Rocky Mountain Vibes in a doubleheader on Monday evening to tie the series and maintain their Northern Division lead.

The Mustangs shutout the Vibes 7-0 in game one after Kelvan Pilot threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Jalen Garcia collected two hits including a solo-home run in the third inning. Christian Sepulveda drove in two, including an RBI double in a five run fifth inning. Yasnier Laureano pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to complete the Mustangs second shutout of the season.

In game two, Jason Seever shined In his Mustangs debut. He allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings. The Vibes didn't get their first hit until the fourth inning with a Jacob Barfield single.

The Mustangs struck gold early with a four run first inning. Agustin Herrera, the Vibes starter, lasted just 2/3 of an inning and allowed all four runs. He only yielded two hits but walked two and hit another two as well. The inning was highlighted with a two out two RBI single from Brandt Broussard.

After Aldo Buendia and Brandon Perez collected RBI singles in the fifth inning, the Mustangs lead was cut to just 4-2. Another big inning awaited the Mustangs as they scratched across three runs in the sixth. Another two out two RBI single from Marcus Skundrich plated the final two runs. Andrew Click threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to slam the door on the Vibes and win 7-2 in game two.

With the Idaho Falls Chukars and Missoula Paddleheads losing on Monday night, the Mustangs now own a two game lead on both. They lead the Great Falls Voyagers by four games as well in the second half.

The Mustangs (37-44/19-14) have an off day tomorrow before traveling to play the Great Falls Voyagers for six games. First pitch on Wednesday is 7:00 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 4:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

