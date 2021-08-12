Strong Start from Kalish Guides Omaha to Thursday Win over Iowa
August 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Left-hander Jake Kalish tied a season high with 5.2 innings and seven strikeouts on Thursday, holding the Iowa Cubs to one run in a 2-1 win for the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park. With the win, Omaha (48-37) moves into a tie for first place with the Toledo Mud Hens.
Omaha (48-37) loaded the bases with zero outs in the bottom of the first inning against Iowa (37-48) right-hander Mike Hauschild (Loss, 0-6), taking a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by left-fielder Ryan McBroom. The Chasers only other run of the night came in the fourth, when catcher MJ Melendez singled, moved to second on a walk, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by third baseman Travis Jones.
Kalish held the I-Cubs scoreless for the first four innings, completing the fourth inning to reach 500.0 career innings. He yielded a run in the fifth when Levi Jordan led off with a double and later scored on a single through the left side by Abiatal Avelino. The left-hander pitched into the sixth inning for the second consecutive start, completing his 5.2 innings with his seventh strikeout before handing the ball to right-hander Jace Vines.
Vines, right-hander Joel Payamps, and right-hander Tyler Zuber (Save, 5) combined for 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to secure the win.
The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park on Friday, when right-hander Brandon Barker (1-1, 6.94) faces Iowa right-hander Adrian Sampson (4-5, 5.26). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.
For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
