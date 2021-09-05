Strong Start Erodes as Marauders Fall Sunday

September 5, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - An early three-run Marauders lead was short-lived on Sunday afternoon, as the Tampa Tarpons slugged their way back and dealt Bradenton an 8-5 loss in the regular-season home finale at LECOM Park.

The loss was the third straight for the Marauders (65-41), who now trail the first-place Tarpons (70-36) by five games in the West Division. The Tarpons hit four home runs in the game, bringing the series total to a combined 30 home runs by the two teams. The Marauders loss also ended the series in a split after Bradenton won the first three games straight.

The Marauders rallied in the first inning against Tarpons starter Blas Castano (5-1). Jackson Glenn and Endy Rodriguez led off with consecutive doubles, with Glenn reaching only third base on Rodriguez's double as the ball was nearly caught in right field. Dariel Lopez plated Glenn with a sacrifice fly to right-center, and walks to Jack Herman and Hudson Head loaded the bases. Jase Bowen struck out, but when Alexander Mojica also followed with a strikeout, the pitch in the dirt led Tampa catcher Antonio Gomez to throw to first baseman Anthony Garcia, who dropped the ball, allowing both Rodriguez and Herman to score for a 3-0 Marauders lead.

Right-hander Po-Yu Chen started strong for Bradenton, striking out six batters across his first two innings while allowing only a solo homer to Ryder Green in the second inning. The third inning, however, proved challenging for Chen, as he issued a leadoff walk to Trey Sweeney and surrendered a game-tying two-run homer to Jasson Dominguez. Two walks and a fielder's choice followed, but Wandi Montout entered in relief and stranded the two Tampa runners to keep the game tied, 3-3.

Montout went on to strike out five across 2.2 scoreless innings for the Marauders, but the Tarpons took the lead against Christian Charle (0-1) in the sixth inning. A one-out walk and a single led to a Dominguez RBI-groundout for the go-ahead run, and Gomez added an RBI-double for a 5-3 Tarpons lead.

After the Marauders came back within one run in the bottom of the sixth on a Maikol Escotto RBI-infield single, Tampa re-extended its lead to 7-4 in the seventh on a Tyler Hardman two-run homer off Carlos Campos. Tampa capped its scoring for the day with Ryder Green's second home run of the game, a ninth-inning solo shot off Tyler Samaniego, to take an 8-4 lead into the ninth.

Escotto led of the bottom of the ninth with a walk and took third base on an errant snap throw from Gomez, but after Glenn plated him with a groundout, Kenly Montas finished the game for Tampa, earned the two-inning save.

Castano earned the win for the Tarpons, striking out eight. Harold Cortijo pitched two innings in relief, limiting the Marauders to one run.

Samaniego was otherwise solid around the solo homer, striking out three in his second professional appearance.

The Marauders travel to Clearwater on Tuesday to open a series against the Clearwater Threshers, the Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.