Strong Pitching Isn't Enough in 3-2 Loss

May 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (32-14) outhit the Lakeland Flying Tigers (30-16) with 12 strikeouts but couldn't comeback from an early deficit in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to bounce back when they return home to take on Lakeland on Wednesday.

A leadoff home run in the top of the fourth inning opened the the scoring for Lakeland at 1-0. Dakota Kotowski drew a walk of Lakeland starter Joe Adametz to leadoff the home half of the fourth and Devin Saltiban followed with a single. Keaton Anthony walked to load the bases before a double play brought Kotowski home to tie the game at one.

Lakeland took the lead right back with a two-out single in the fifth that made it 2-1. They added another run on a two-out knock in the sixth. Raylin Heredia led off the bottom seventh with a single off newly entered Lakeland reliever Thomas Bruss. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Avery Owusu-Asiedu to put the Threshers within one at 3-2.

The Threshers put the tying run aboard with two outs in the ninth but couldn't complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss

Casey Steward allowed two runs on three hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Jose Peña allowed one run, one hit, one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Paxton Thompson did not allow a run or a hit in 2.0 innings, surrendering three walks and striking out two.

Steward tied a career-high with seven strikeouts for the third time this season...Heredia has recorded a hit in each of the last five games...Tuesday's game was the fourth time this season the Threshers outhit their opponent and lost...Saltiban recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season...Pouaka-Grego replaced Farquhar in the field in the seventh...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday, May 29...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.