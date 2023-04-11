Strong Finish Earns Conger Player of the Month Honor

April 11, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Bailey Conger

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears' Bailey Conger(Knoxville Ice Bears)

The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced Ice Bears forward Bailey Conger as the league's Player of the Month for March & April. It's the third consecutive month a Knoxville skater has received the honor. Justin MacDonald captured the awards for January and February.

Conger ended the regular season with a 14-game point streak dating back to Feb. 25, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists for 26 points in that span. He totaled 24 points in 13 games through March and April to finish the season 5th in goals and 9th in points despite not joining the Ice Bears until mid-December.

The Ice Bears visit Huntsville to open the President's Cup Playoffs on Thursday night and will return to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday night for game two of the series. Game three will be Sunday night in Huntsville if necessary. Puck drop for Friday's home game is 7:35 p.m. Tickets are available at www.knoxvilleicebears.com or through TicketMaster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.