HILLSBORO, Ore.-The Everett AquaSox (47-23) scored seven runs in the fourth inning and starting pitcher Taylor Dollard held the Vancouver Canadians (33-39) to one run over 6.1 innings as the 'Sox won the final game of a six-game series, 10-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Canadians starting pitcher Paxton Schultz held the AquaSox hitless through the first three innings of play, but the AquaSox offense exploded in the fourth inning. Kaden Polcovich scored the game's first run when Canadians left fielder Sebastian Espino misplayed a Cade Marlowe fly ball. The error resulted in Polcovich scoring from first base and Marlowe on third. Tyler Keenan drove in Marlowe one batter later to give the AquaSox a 2-0 lead. Dariel Gomez tripled, driving in Patrick Frick for a 3-0 lead. Jake Anchia then came up and homered over the left-field fence, scoring Gomez ahead of him and increasing the lead to 5-0. Jack Larsen came up four batters later with the bases loaded and hit a ground-rule double that scored Connor Hoover and Victor Labrada for the final two runs of the inning, giving the 'Sox a seven-run lead.

Ryan Gold scored the Canadians only run of the game in the seventh inning when Zac Cook hit an RBI double. The AquaSox added to their lead in the eighth inning when Polcovich hit a two-run home run. The Frogs tacked on one more run in the ninth inning when Hoover singled into right field, scoring Anchia for the final run of the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

Dollard's record is now 5-0 through his first five starts with the AquaSox since getting called up from Low-A Modesto in June. Anchia had a double and home run for the second straight game. Polcovich reached base five times, going two-for-two with a home run and three walks. Labrada improved his hitting streak to 15 games- five with Everett and 10 with Modesto. Keenan has four base hits in his last seven at-bats.

The AquaSox won five of the six games in the series, outscoring the Canadians 44-20 and held a 29-9 series advantage for extra-base hits. The AquaSox have now won seven of their last eight overall games and have won 10 of their last 11 road games. The AquaSox currently have a +201 run differential, the best mark of all 150 MLB and MiLB teams.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox have Monday off but will begin a seven-game series with the second place Eugene Emeralds at Funko Field on Tuesday, July 27. RHP Stephen Kolek (3-0 3.13 ERA) will get the start for the AquaSox and newly signed LHP Jake Dahlberg will make his Emeralds debut as the Eugene starting pitcher. Tuesday is Bark in the Park Night presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs; click here to purchase tickets. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 28, first pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. As always, if you can't make the game, make sure to tune in with Pat Dillon.

