Stripers to Unveil Uniform Updates, New Batting Practice Cap on November 7

October 31, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are set to unveil updates to their home and retro alternate uniforms and a new batting practice cap in a media event to be held at Bobby's Tackle Team Store at Coolray Field on November 7 at 12 p.m.

Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English will introduce the new looks, one of which will be worn by Nick Green, former Atlanta Braves infielder and current analyst for Braves LIVE on FOX Sports South.

A lunch of hot dogs, chips, and soft drinks will be provided to all in attendance.

WHO: The Gwinnett Stripers

WHAT: Unveiling updates to the Stripers' home pinstripe uniform and retro alternate uniform, as well as a new batting practice cap. Opportunity for photos/video and interviews.

WHEN: Thursday, November 7, beginning at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Bobby's Tackle Team Store at Coolray Field, located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

PARKING/ENTRY: Please park in Lot A and proceed to Bobby's Tackle, located outside the main entrance.

If your outlet is interested in attending, please email Dave Lezotte at dave.lezotte@braves.com by Wednesday, November 6.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.