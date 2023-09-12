Stripers Stifled, Washed Out in 2-1 Loss at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Moments after the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (68-70) snapped a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, heavy rains arrived and forced the early end to Tuesday night's game, resulting in a 2-1 loss for the Gwinnett Stripers (64-73) at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Decisive Plays: Dalton Guthrie gave Gwinnett a 1-0 lead with a two-out RBI single in the second inning, but Jacksonville quickly answered with an RBI single by Jacob Amaya to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second. The game remained deadlocked until the seventh, when Jake Mangum singled, stole second, and scored on a double by Troy Johnston. Heavy rains arrived during the next at-bat, and after a brief delay the game was called.

Key Contributors: Atlanta Braves' right-hander Jesse Chavez (start, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO) and infielder Ehire Adrianza (1-for-3, double) each played rehab games for the Stripers. Nolan Kingham, in his first game back from Double-A Mississippi, threw 5.0 innings (3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO) in relief. For Jacksonville, Chi Chi Gonzalez pithed 5.2 one-run innings and Johnston went 2-for-4 with the game-winning double.

Noteworthy: Chavez and Adrianza became the 76th and 77th players to appear in a game for the Stripers this year, tying Gwinnett's single-season record (also 77 players in 2016). Yolmer Sanchez drew his 80th and 81st walks of the year, extending his Gwinnett single-season record.

Next Game (Wednesday, September 13): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Jared Shuster (5-6, 5.09 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jeff Lindgren (6-6, 5.29 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 19): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling), with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

