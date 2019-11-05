Stripers Launch New "Veterans Pack" for Veterans Day

November 5, 2019





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In honor of Veterans Day, the Gwinnett Stripers have created a new "Veterans Pack" for 2020, available for purchase by service men and women and their families only at Coolray Field on November 11 and 12.

Each pack includes one Field Box ticket to four patriotic-themed Stripers games (Opening Night on April 16, Salute to Armed Forces on May 22, Memorial Day on May 25, and Independence Day on July 4), plus a Stripers camo cap, all for just $55 (a value of $97).

The Veterans Pack is available to all service members and their dependents who provide a military ID or other proof of service at the Coolray Field Ticket Office on November 11 and 12. The Stripers camo cap will be available at Bobby's Tackle Team Store immediately upon purchase, while the tickets will be available for pick-up during the Stripers Preseason Party on March 8.

Also, in observance of Veterans Day, the Stripers will give fans the opportunity to sign a giant card thanking our local military for their service. The card will be available to sign at Bobby's Tackle Team Store from Thursday, November 7 through Tuesday, November 12.

"In addition to our season-long military ticket offer, we wanted to create a ticket pack that shows our appreciation for all service members and their families by offering them a special price on a prime seat to our most patriotic games," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "The Veterans Pack is one of many ways we plan to honor our local military at Coolray Field in 2020."

The Coolray Field Ticket Office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11 and Tuesday, November 12 for Veterans Pack purchases. Fans with questions can email striperstickets@braves.com or call 678-277-0340.

The Stripers also offer a military and first responder price for every Stripers home game, available for purchase at GovX.com.

For information about all Gwinnett Stripers ticket options for 2020, including Memberships, Groups, Youth Parties, and more, visit GoStripers.com.

