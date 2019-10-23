Stripers Host "Flick Or Treat" at Coolray Field on October 26

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will host their first annual "Flick or Treat" at Coolray Field on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 4 p.m. The family-friendly event includes community trick-or-treating on the concourse from 4-5 p.m. followed by a showing of Disney Pixar's "Coco" on the video board at 5 p.m.

Coolray Field gates open at 4 p.m., rain or shine. Concession stands will be open with popcorn, hot dogs, soda, and candy for sale.

"With Flick or Treat, we aim to provide a safe and fun environment for kids of all ages to go trick-or-treating this Halloween season," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "A family-friendly event like this is another great way that we can make Coolray Field available to the community year-round."

Tickets may be purchased for $2 in advance at GoStripers.com or at the Coolray Field Ticket Office. Tickets will be $5 the day of the event.

