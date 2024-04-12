Stripers End Slide with 7-6 Nailbiter in Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Gwinnett Stripers (7-6) led wire-to-wire but had to hold off a late rally by the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-5) to secure a 7-6 win on Friday night at Werner Park. The victory snapped Gwinnett's three-game losing streak.

Decisive Plays: An RBI double by Leury Garcia and two-run single by Luke Waddell helped the Stripers take a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Up 4-2 after four, Gwinnett added runs on a pair of RBI singles by Sandy Leon and another RBI single by Garcia to go up 7-2. All six of Omaha's runs came on two-run homers as Ryan Fitzgerald, Devin Mann, and Logan Porter all went deep. Porter's ninth-inning blast made it a one-run game, but Tommy Doyle (S, 1) stranded the tying and go-ahead runs with a strikeout of CJ Alexander.

Key Contributors: Lefty Zach Logue threw 3.0 scoreless innings in a spot start, and Jake Walsh (W, 1-1) turned in 2.0 scoreless innings in relief for the Stripers. Garcia (3-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Leon (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) each had multi-hit, multi-RBI games. J.P. Martinez went 2-for-4 with a triple and three stolen bases.

Noteworthy: Garcia extended his team-best hitting streak to eight games, he's batting .469 (15-for-32, 3 doubles, 1 homer, 11 runs, 6 RBIs) on the streak since April 4. Martinez's three steals tied the Gwinnett single-game record, making him the 16th player in club history to reach the mark. The Stripers had seven steals in total, setting a new Gwinnett single-game record.

Next Game (**Saturd**ay, April 13**):** Gwinnett at Omaha, 3:05 p.m. ET at Werner Park. TBD for the Stripers vs. RHP William Fleming (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) at Coolray Field as the Stripers will give away limited edition green Stripers shirseys of former Gwinnett star and current Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.

