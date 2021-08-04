Stripers Edge Charlotte 4-1 for Fifth Straight Win

August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Johan Camargo blasted a three-run home run (10) as the Gwinnett Stripers (43-37) took down the Charlotte Knights (28-51) 4-1 at Coolray Field on Wednesday night.

Decisive Play: Camargo's three-run blast off Mike Wright (L, 6-5) gave the Stripers their winning margin in the first inning. Phillip Ervin scored on Nik Turley's wild pitch in the seventh inning to make it 4-0. Charlotte scored their lone run on an RBI single by Danny Mendick in the eighth inning.

Key Contributors: Jose Rodriguez (W, 2-3) pitched 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four for his second win in his last three starts. Ervin led Gwinnett in hits, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Drew Waters worked three walks with a run scored. A.J. Minter (S, 6) shut down the Knights in the ninth inning for his sixth save in as many opportunities for the Stripers.

Noteworthy: The Stripers have the best record in Triple-A since July 8, now at 20-5. Gwinnett has won 12 consecutive games over Charlotte dating back to May 6. In his last 43 games, Camargo is batting .347 with 21 extra-base hits and 29 RBIs. After tonight's save, Minter and Jacob Webb are a combined 11-for-11 in save opportunities.

Next Game (Thursday, August 5): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 domestic 12-ounce beers presented by Michelob Ultra. The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión). RHP Ian Anderson (MLB Rehab) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jonathan Stiever (3-5, 6.05 ERA) for the Knights. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.