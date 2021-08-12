Stripers Beat Bulls 3-0

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Bulls starting pitcher Tobias Myers threw six solid innings, yielding a lone run on just two hits while striking out seven, however Stripers starter Jose Rodriguez fired five and two-thirds scoreless frames and third baseman Yolmer Sanchez clubbed two hits, including a home run, in Gwinnett's 3-0 victory over Durham on Thursday evening at Coolray Field.

Myers (6.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 0 BB, 7 K) tossed a quality start in his best outing since being promoted to Durham from Double-A Montgomery in July. He and Rodriguez (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K) matched each other over the first four innings before the Stripers struck in the fifth. Rodriguez earned the victory and lefty Sean Newcomb (1.0 IP, H) notched his second save in as many nights, while Myers suffered the defeat. Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Anderson (1.0 IP) fired a scoreless frame of work with Durham as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment, needing just five pitches.

Sanchez broke the scoreless draw with his solo shot in the fifth. Gwinnett would then extend that advantage to three with a pair of scores in the last of the eighth. Durham put runners in base in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings, however were unable to bring a run across.

Bulls SS Taylor Walls (2-4) was the only batter from the road side to post a multi-hit effort. LF Vidal Brujan went hitless in four at-bats, snapped his five-game hot stretch in which he had tallied at least two hits in each of those contests.

The two clubs are scheduled to continue their six-game series on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. (1-1, 3.66) is anticipated to toe the rubber for Durham, while RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 6.09) is expected to get the nod for Gwinnett.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 17 to square off with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the latest iteration of the Surf & Turf Series. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

