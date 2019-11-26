Stripers Announce Return of "Hook, 9 & Sinker" Packs for 2020

November 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced the return of "Hook, 9 & Sinker" Packs for the 2020 season. Packs will be available for purchase online at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker beginning at 9 am on Black Friday, November 29.

Following a successful debut in 2019, this year's Hook, 9 & Sinker Packs include a Field Box level seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games, three guaranteed Premium Giveaways including a Replica "Fish Scales" Jersey, and a Home Run Porch seat for the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets game on April 24 at SunTrust Park.

Among the nine Stripers games included in the pack are Opening Night (April 16), Star Wars Night (May 9), Memorial Day (May 25), Independence Day (July 4), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 4).

Fans who purchase the pack are guaranteed three Premium Giveaway items for the 2020 season, highlighted by the Replica "Fish Scales" Jersey modeled after the unique specialty jersey worn by the Stripers during "Outdoors Night" on April 26, 2019. Details on the other two Premium Giveaway items will be announced in February.

The Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack is available for just $110 (a $250 value) and includes:

One (1) Field Box ticket to nine of the Stripers' most popular games

Thursday, April 16 - Opening Night

Saturday, May 9 - Star Wars Night

Monday, May 25 - Memorial Day (12:05 p.m. start time)

Saturday, June 6 - Premium Giveaway (TBA)

Saturday, June 20 - Premium Giveaway (TBA)

Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day with Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, July 25 - Premium Giveaway (TBA)

Friday, August 7 - Postgame Fireworks

Friday, September 4 - Fan Appreciation Night with Postgame Fireworks

One (1) Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' April 24 game vs. the New York Mets at SunTrust Park

Three (3) Guaranteed Stripers Premium Giveaways, including the Replica "Fish Scales" Jersey

Exclusive opportunity to take batting practice at Coolray Field

The first 200 people to secure their pack at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker will receive a "35 Miles to the Show" t-shirt, available for pick-up at the Coolray Field Ticket Office.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2020 home opener is set for Thursday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides. For information about all ticket options for 2020, including Memberships, Groups, Youth Parties, and more, visit GoStripers.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.