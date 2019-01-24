Strike out Cancer in Kids Program Set to Celebrate Its 25th Season

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program will be celebrating its 25th season of fundraising for the Maine Children's Cancer Program in 2019. Since the program's inception in 1995, the program has raised $4.8 million. The 2019 fundraising got started in January as the Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner & Silent Auction featuring Red Sox legend Keith Foulke raised $34,410 for the program.

The 2019 Strike Out Cancer in Kids program will officially kick-off it's 25th season when the Sea Dogs open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4th against the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs will celebrate the success of the program by hosting Maine Children's Cancer Program day at the ballpark on Friday, July 12th when the Sea Dogs host the Akron RubberDucks at 7:00 PM. Among the highlights of the fundraising program this year will be a Hadlock Field hitters challenge for supporters of the program on August 25th.

Since 1995, the Sea Dogs and community sponsors TD Bank, Anthem, and WMTW News 8 have joined forces to make a profound difference in the lives of Maine children who are battling cancer. For every strikeout that a Sea Dogs' pitcher throws money is raised through generous pledges from businesses and individuals. The contributions through this program have helped make the Maine Children's Cancer Program at Maine Medical Center one of the premier children's cancer treatment centers in the country.

Each season, one child from the Maine Children's Cancer Program is selected to be "Slugger's Kid" and the "Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program" poster child. Each season "Slugger's Kid" is warmly accepted by the players as a true member of the team. Serving as bat boy, racing Slugger around the bases, and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch are just a few of the duties for "Slugger's Kid". Sea Dogs players take an active part in the program making several visits to the Maine Children's Cancer Program's treatment facility.

This year's "Slugger's Kid" is Griffin Cochrane, a 4-year-old, from Windham. On June 25th, 2017, Griffin was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) at the age of three. Griffin has spent a lot of time receiving cancer treatment at both the Maine Children's Cancer Program Clinic in Scarborough and The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center. Griffin considers the oncologists, nurses, and staff at Maine Children's Cancer Program his friends. Though the bad days are fewer and farther between, his life is consumed with treatment and will be for another two years.

You can join the Sea Dogs in going to bat for kids fighting cancer, like Griffin, and helping us reach $5 million for the program by making a pledge per strikeout or a one-time donation.

For more information on how you can get involved in the "Strike Out Cancer in Kids" Program please contact the Maine Children's Cancer Program at (207) 662-2739 or www.mmc.org/strikeout.

