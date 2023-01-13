Streaks Come to an End in 8-2 Loss to Thunderbirds

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds stopped both Breandan Colgan's league-record shutout streak and the Columbus River Dragons' nine-game win streak with an 8-2 win on Friday night.

Colgan's FPHL-best scoreless streak ended at 259:41 after allowing the game's first goal to Petr Panacek at 11:46 of the opening frame. In between, Colgan posted four consecutive shutouts - also a league record - after last giving up a goal in the third period against Port Huron on December 22.

From there the floodgates opened, as Colgan (11 saves) would give up a total of four goals before exiting the game at 3:55 of the second period. Ty Hunter (14 saves) took over from there and allowed the remaining four goals. Colgan takes the loss as Columbus never reached the four-goal mark.

Alexander Jmaeff and Jacob Kelly scored for the River Dragons in the loss.

Columbus goes right back at it with the Thunderbirds on Saturday night at 6 pm ET, with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show kicking off at 5:30 on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

