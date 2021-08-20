Streaking Spokane Survives Yerzy Shots

August 20, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro's all-time home run leader Andy Yerzy launched two home runs, the first Hops player to go deep twice in a game since he did it exactly three years ago at Salem-Keizer, but Spokane prevailed 4-3, scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Thursday night at Avista Stadium.

Kyle Datres beat out a two-out infield hit when Hops reliever Nick Snyder dropped a toss from first baseman Spencer Brickhouse . After Datres stole second base, light-hitting back-up catcher Javier Guevara lined a single to center field. Jorge Barrosa's throw to the plate sailed over the head of catcher Axel Andueza and Spokane won its fifth consecutive game and 10th in the last 13.

Stephen Jones (3-1) picked up the win in relief, tossing a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout. Dugan Darnell walked Brickhouse with one out in the ninth and Blaze Alexander hit a deep drive to the center field fence but Brenton Doyle made the catch for the final out of the game.

Facing undefeated right hander Mitchell Kilkenny, a second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2018, the Hops opened the game with a bang. Barrosa rocketed a shot off the center field fence just out of the reach of Doyle for a leadoff triple. With a two-hit night, Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 12 games, matching Dom Canzone's season-best streak. The Hops record is 15 games, set by Steve Nyisztor late in the 2014 championship season.

Speaking of history, Yerzy's mammoth two-run home run to right field later in the inning was believed to be the longest home run hit at Avista Stadium in nearly a decade. Spokane's long-time broadcaster Mike Boyle believed it was the longest shot since Joey Gallo hit a ball in 2012 that cleared the fence three quarters of the way up the light standard in straightaway right.

Spokane evened the score in the third inning. With runners at second and third base and two outs, Hops catcher Axel Andueza attempted to back-pick the runner at third, skipping his throw down the left field line. Isaac Collins and Hunter Stovall both scored to tie the game 2-2.

Not for long. With one out in the fourth, Yerzy hit a towering fly ball to right center that his the lower left side of the scoreboard to put the Hops up 3-2. The last two-homer game for a Hops players was three years ago to the day, Aug. 19, 2018, when Yerzy hit two out of the park at Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stadium in a 9-8 win over the Giants' former Northwest League affiliate.

Spokane evened the score in the sixth when Cade Harris led off with a triple and scored when Stovall sent a bad-hop grounder past A.J. Vukovich at third. The Indians would put runners in scoring position in every inning but the first, breaking through again in their final turn at bat in the eighth.

After Snyder came on to strike out the lefty DH Grant Lavigne for the final out in the seventh, the 6-7 southpaw recorded the first two outs in the eighth before Datres hit a bouncer to the right side that drew Brickhouse away from the bag. Hustling to cover, Snyder tried to make a bare-hand catch of Brickhouse's underhand toss, but dropped the ball on his approach to first, allowing Datres to reach safely. One batter later with the former Tar Heel at second, Guevara, a .153 hitter, lined a base hit to shallow center. Barrosa came up firing with a shot to get Datres at the plate, but sailed his throw.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.