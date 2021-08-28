Streak Snapped as Revs Collide with Thompson, Crabs

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw its season-high-tying four-game winning streak come to a close, falling to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 8-1 on Saturday evening at PeoplesBank Park. The teams will meet twice on Sunday in a doubleheader with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland opened the scoring in the second. After David Harris walked to lead off the frame, Alex Crosby blasted his 10th home run on a drive to right field for a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs scored four more runs between the fourth and sixth innings.

In the fourth, Harris reached again to lead off an inning with a double to center. With two outs, Cesar Trejo drove in Harris with a base hit to left to make it 3-0.

A pair of runs crossed in the fifth for Southern Maryland as Matt Hibbert and Rubi Silva reached on back-to-back hits to lead off the inning. With one out, Harris plated Hibbert on a sac fly to left. Crosby struck again with an RBI double to drive in his third of the night, making it a 5-0 advantage.

Joe DeLuca added to the Blue Crabs' lead on a leadoff home run to right-center in the sixth, extending the lead to 6-0.

York got on the board in the seventh as Herrera drilled a leadoff single off the Arch Nemesis in left and moved to third on a double from Lenin Rodriguez off the Nemesis. To break up the shutout, Darian Sandford singled home Herrera on an infield hit, extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process.

Southern Maryland responded with two runs in the eighth. Another leadoff batter reached, this time on a double to right from Josh McAdams. A one-out single from Michael Baca brought in McAdams for the first run, and Silva followed with a two-out RBI infield single to make it 8-1.

It was plenty of run support for Crabs starter Daryl Thompson (10-2) who became the league's first 10-game winner this season and notched the 70th win of his Atlantic League career, four shy of matching Tim Cain's all-time league record. Thompson went seven innings, allowing one run on six hits, and did not allow a hit from the third through the sixth innings, defeating the Revs for the third time this season.

The Revs fall to four games back of Southern Maryland in the Atlantic League's North Division standings for the second half, as the Blue Crabs won their third straight.

Austin Nicely (5-7, 3.76) will start Game One of Sunday's doubleheader for York opposite the Blue Crabs' Carl Brice (2-2, 7.17). In Game Two, the Revs will send Eduardo Rivera (3-2, 3.68) to the mound and Southern Maryland will counter with righty Blake Bivens (2-2, 6.06). Sunday features the final Crab Feast of the season catered by Captain Bob's Crabs. It is also Bark in the Park: well-mannered dogs can join their owners at the ballpark! Every Sunday is Sunday Family Fun Day presented by Weis Markets: pre-game catch on the field, play catch on the field before the game (1-1:30pm) and kids run the bases after the game! Tickets are available at yorkrevolution.com, 717-801-HITS, or in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

