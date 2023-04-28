Streak Reaches Six, as Quakes Roll Friday

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes won for their season-high sixth straight game, and also won their third series of the year, by taking the first four games of the current six-game series, besting Inland Empire on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium, 6-2.

The Rancho bullpen combined for 8.1 innings without allowing an earned run, after Rancho Luis Valdez struggled early and was pulled after recording just two outs.

Nick Biddison had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Rancho offense, which was held to just six hits on the night.

Darlin Pinales (2-1) came on in relief of Valdez and gave up just one unearned run over 4.1 innings to nab the win.

Livan Reinoso, Jon Edwards and Kelvin Bautista combined for the final four innings, allowing just one hit.

Rancho (13-6) will look for a seventh consecutive win on Saturday night at 6:35pm, sending right-hander Payton Martin (1-0) to the mound against lefty Leonard Garcia (0-0) in game five of the six-game set.

The Quakes will be on the road until Tuesday, May 9th, when they'll return to LoanMart Field for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports with a special Education 11am Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

