June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Maybe Wednesday night road matches should be played more often. Under the lights in Madison, Wisconsin, WSC broke a whole host of streaks, downing Forward Madison 2-1 to notch their first USL League One win since their 3-1 win at Texoma FC on March 29 to move to 2-5-4 in their inaugural season.

Forward Madison actually struck first in the match, with Garett Laughlin beating keeper Dane Jacomen on a penalty just four minutes into play. WSC rallied behind Prince Saydee, who knotted the contest at 1-1 at the 22 minute mark, and then just before halftime, WSC leading scorer Juan Carlos Obregon found his way back on to the score sheet, but in a different manner than many of his other 11 overall goals this season. The New York native actually was stonewalled on a penalty by keeper Bernd Schipmann, but Obregon played through on the carom and beat the keeper to quickly give WSC a 2-1 lead just before the break.

The second half has proved to be WSC's weekly downfall this season, but that was not to be the case, as Jacomen, in his first match in goal since a 3-2 loss at home to Charlotte on May 10, stonewalled Madison in the second half, turning away 12 shots to help lead his club to the win. The W broke a number of streaks for WSC, who were playing their first road match since a 3-1 loss at Spokane on May 4. It also moved their record to 2-3-0 in matches where they either tied or outscored their opponent in the second half, and moved the club off the bottom of the table and to within just one point of a playoff spot.

WSC gets a much needed respite, and will return to play for a Jägermeister Cup road match at Pittsburgh Riverhounds on June 28, before returning home for a July 2 in a rematch with Greenville at 7 pm.







