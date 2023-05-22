Storybook Princess Night & $10,000 Grand Slam Night Highlight May 23-28 Homestand

It's a doubleheader homestand! Your first-place Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 23rd for a series against the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). The homestand features Smokey Bear Night, $10,000 Grand Slam Night, Storybook Princess Night, and our first ever Dinosaur Night!

PLEASE NOTE: Due to rainouts in Vancouver earlier this season, the homestand will feature a pair of doubleheaders:

Tuesday, May 23rd - First pitch of Game One at 11:05 a.m.

Saturday, May 27th - First pitch of Game One at 3:05 p.m.

Each game of the doubleheaders will be 7 innings in length, and there will be approximately 30 minutes between games. Vancouver will be the home team during the second game of each doubleheader. Tickets for each day will be good for both games of the doubleheader. If you have any additional questions, please contact tickets@spokaneindians.com.

Tuesday, May 23rd - Education Day & Businessperson's Special Day Game Doubleheader presented by Journal of Business and KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM

Daytime baseball is back! Who says school can't be fun?! The Spokane Indians will be hosting an Education Day Game for all elementary schools in the area. Come have a fun educational experience at the ballpark.

First pitch of the doubleheader is at 11:05 a.m. with Game Two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be 7 innings in length, with Vancouver the home team in the second game of the day. Tickets are good for both games.

- First pitch at 11:05 a.m.

- Gates open at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 24th - Smokey Bear Night presented by Sierra Nevada

Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and regional Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, May 25th - Dinosaur Night presented by R'nR RV Center

Take a step back in time, it's our first ever Dinosaur Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life with a traveling dinosaur exhibit courtesy of R'nR RV Center. Fans can participate in a special fossil dig and take photos with all your favorite Dinosaurs, including OTTO and DORIS!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, May 26th - $10,000 Grand Slam Night presented by Washington's Lottery & Hot 96.9

If a Spokane Indians player hits a grand slam home run at any point during the game, one lucky fan wins $10,000 courtesy of Washington's Lottery. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 27th - Storybook Princess & Book Drive Doubleheader Night presented by The UPS Store & KXLY 4 News Now

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Also, bring new or gently used books for our charity Book Drive. It's all presented by The UPS Store.

Princesses will be at the ballpark from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

First pitch of the doubleheader is at 3:05 p.m. with Game Two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be 7 innings in length, with Vancouver the home team in the second game of the day. Tickets are good for both games.

- First pitch at 3:05 PM

- Gates open at 2:00 PM

Sunday, May 28th - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by nomnom

Come hungry and win money at the same time! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH. $2,000 in cash and prizes will be given away courtesy of nomnom. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

- First pitch at 1:05 PM

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

