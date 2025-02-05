Stormers Sign Pitching Tandem

February 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have signed right-handed relievers Michael McAvene and Stephen Lacey, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples. With these two additions, the Stormers now have four players under contract for the upcoming 2025 season.

McAvene, 27, joined the Stormers from the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League on the first of September, 2024, and entered five regular season games for Lancaster. The Indiana native yielded only two hits in five innings while walking three and striking out eight. He did absorb a loss to Hagerstown, September 12.

In his only post-season appearance, McAvene did not face a batter as York's Jacob Rhinesmith was thrown out stealing while McAvene was pitching to Alfredo Reyes. He was credited with 1/3 of an inning.

McAvene was the third round draft selection by the Chicago Cubs in 2019 and remained in the Chicago system through 2023. He peaked at Class AA Tennessee season. The product of the University of Louisville was 1-7 with eight saves and a 3.00 ERA out of the pen for Evansville last year. He fanned 38 batters in 33 innings of work.

"(McAvene) came to us last year and threw very well," said Peeples. "He is a great clubhouse guy who fits in well with us."

Lacey, 25, is entering his third professional season after spending the last two years with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association. The Mississippi native was 5-4 with a 3.97 ERA over the last two years, mostly as a starter for the Dogs. In college, the right-hander pitched for South Alabama and Delta State.

"Lacey is a guy we looked at last year, but he was under contract with (Chicago)," said Peeples. "He has a good arm and has put up good numbers in the AA. He wanted to come to the Atlantic League, and we are going to give him that opportunity."

The four-time Atlantic League champion Stormers open their 2025 campaign at Long Island on April 25 and return home to face Gastonia in the home opener at 6:45 on May 2.

