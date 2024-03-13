Stormers Ink Right-Hander

The Lancaster Stormers have inked RHP Brad Markey to a contract for 2024 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

He is the 13th player under contract with the Stormers for the 2024 season.

Markey, 32, was the 19th round draft pick for the Chicago Cubs out of Virginia Tech in 2014. He would go 7-0 with a 1.15 ERA in eight starts for Class A+ Myrtle Beach in the second half of the 2015 season and won eight games for Class AA Tennessee the following year.

The Baltimore-area native split both 2017 and 2018 between Tennessee and Class AAA Iowa. During the 2019 season, he moved from the Cubs to the Cincinnati Reds, where again he pitched at both the Class AA and AAA levels.

Over his four locations in 2019, he combined to go 5-7 with a 6.33. He has not pitched professionally since that 2019 campaign.

In his career, Markey has an overall 26-19 record with a 3.60 ERA. The control artist has averaged only 2.2 walks per nine innings as a professional.

"Brad hasn't pitched in a while, but he has very good career numbers" said Peeples. "After going through surgery and all this time off, he has the itch to come

back. He is a strike thrower and will be one of our starters. We are excited to give him the opportunity."

Lancaster will begin its effort to defend its back-to-back Atlantic League Championships on Thursday, April 25 at Long Island. The home schedule begins on April 30 at 6:45 against the new entry in the league, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

