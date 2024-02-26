Storm Win, Win and Win Again

February 26, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm swept the Fayetteville Marksmen in North Carolina to pull within one point of fifth place in the SPHL standings. The wins Friday, Saturday and Sunday mark the team's first three-game sweep in franchise history.

Over the weekend the Storm recorded victories by scores of 4-1, 5-4 and 4-0, respectively, and went an impressive 6-12 on the powerplay and 12-14 on the penalty kill. Notable performances over the weekend from Cole Golka, with three goals and an assist, and Leif Mattson, with two goals and four assists, carried the offense while goaltenders Brent Moran and Kevin Resop stopped a combined 115 of 120 shots. Moran recorded the wins Friday and Saturday and Kevin Resop picked up a franchise record 28th career win as a member of the Quad City Storm.

This coming weekend the Storm return to the road and face off against the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday and Saturday night. The team returns to home ice Friday March 8th and Saturday March 9th to take on the Macon Mayhem.

Friday March 8th is Star War Night presented by Big 106.5 and Saturday March 9 is First Responders Night presented by Blackhawk Electric. At Saturday's game First Responders receive a free game ticket when they present their ID badge at the Vibrant Arena box office.

Tickets can be redeemed now through gameday.

All fans can get their tickets for March 8 & 9 at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

