Storm Win Third Straight on Triple Digit Day

On a relatively quiet day at The Diamond, the Storm's six-run 6th inning secured their third straight victory against the Visalia Rawhide.

With Victor Lizarraga on the mound, the Rawhide struck first in the second inning. After a leadoff triple, Lizarraga would surrender a single to Brett Johnson to score the first run of the game. He would then allow an additional single that would score Johnson after swiping second base. He would end the inning on a stellar double 4-6-3 double play.

The Storm would get their first run of the game in the 3rd inning. Padres 5th round pick, Nathan Martorella, would hit an RBI double to the gap in right field to bring the Storm within one. Lizarraga would give up a single that was stretched to third on a fielding error from Samuel Zavala. His next at-bat groundout would then score the Rawhide's 3rd run and push their lead back to 2 runs.

Victor Lizarraga would continue his incredible stretch of play by going 6 innings, giving up 5 hits, 2 earned runs, and 1 walk while striking out 8 batters.

The Storm offense would finally give him offensive support in the bottom of the 6th. The first 8 batters would reach base in an inning that saw 6 runs scored, 5 hits, 3 free passes, and 1 stolen base. San Diego Padres #1 prospect, Jackson Merrill, would once again provide much of the offensive punch today. He would finish the day by going 3-5 and increasing his season batting overage to .341.

With a complete roster of new faces, the Storm now have 6 players with an OPS of .800 or better.

They will play the Rawhide once again tomorrow night for the last post-game fireworks display of the season.

